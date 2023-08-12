Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $363.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $38,104.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

