HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Boxlight’s FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Boxlight from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Boxlight Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOXL opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boxlight will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boxlight

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boxlight by 18.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Boxlight by 792.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 488,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 56.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 119,698 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

