Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Associated British Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASBFY shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,900.00.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also

