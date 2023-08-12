Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Up 204.0% in July

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 204.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:AUSDF opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. Perenti has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Perenti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining services. It also provides mining support services, such as equipment hire, equipment parts and sales, equipment supply, logistics services, and technology driven products and services.

