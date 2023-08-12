Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.87. Bumble has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 2,048.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,390,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 2,546.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 376,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 361,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $2,444,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

