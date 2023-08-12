Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Up 37.3% in July

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Ascendant Resources Stock Performance
Ascendant Resources stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Ascendant Resources has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ascendant Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.
About Ascendant Resources
Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ascendant Resources
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.