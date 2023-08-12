Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Up 37.3% in July

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Ascendant Resources Stock Performance

Ascendant Resources stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Ascendant Resources has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ascendant Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

