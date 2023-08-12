HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 134.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLTE

Belite Bio Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ BLTE opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. Belite Bio has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 1,397.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after buying an additional 757,560 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.