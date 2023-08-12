Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the July 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVACF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Get Avance Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AVACF

Avance Gas Stock Performance

About Avance Gas

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVACF opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. Avance Gas has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

(Get Free Report)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated through a fleet of twelve very large gas carriers and four dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.