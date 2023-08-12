Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Declines By 68.6%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $290.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $300.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.13. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $3.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASHTY. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 405 ($5.18) to GBX 450 ($5.75) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($57.00) to GBX 5,100 ($65.18) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($69.65) to GBX 5,500 ($70.29) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,200 ($79.23) to GBX 6,300 ($80.51) in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

