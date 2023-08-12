BTIG Research Increases Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Price Target to $10.00

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 150.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Bionano Genomics from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.11. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.30). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 464.96% and a negative return on equity of 57.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bionano Genomics

In related news, Director Hannah Mamuszka purchased 6,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $49,992.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,578 shares in the company, valued at $49,992.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,719 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 241.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,589,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,007 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,482,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

