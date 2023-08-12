Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Backblaze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Backblaze has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.25 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 78.61% and a negative net margin of 63.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $62,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 92,943 shares of company stock worth $426,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Backblaze by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

