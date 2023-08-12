AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the July 15th total of 460,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.9 days.
AstraZeneca Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of AZNCF stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $153.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.11.
AstraZeneca Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 343.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.