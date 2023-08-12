AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the July 15th total of 460,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.9 days.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AZNCF stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $153.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.11.

AstraZeneca Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 343.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstraZeneca Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AstraZeneca stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC ( OTCMKTS:AZNCF Free Report ) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,935 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up about 1.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $44,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

