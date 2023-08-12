Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Drops By 66.8%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the July 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.
