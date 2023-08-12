HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Blink Charging’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.74 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 132.55% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 14,063 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $97,597.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,032,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,986,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 50,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,504.00, for a total value of $275,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,432,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,893,118,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 14,063 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $97,597.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,032,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,986,355.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,262 shares of company stock worth $277,011,836. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blink Charging by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Blink Charging by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Blink Charging by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blink Charging by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Articles

