Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Advantest Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ATEYY opened at $124.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.28. Advantest has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $159.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.45.

Advantest’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 28th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 28th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 28th.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

