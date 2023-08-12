Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 20,559 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,058,000 after acquiring an additional 191,603 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,051,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,573,000 after acquiring an additional 134,295 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of RS opened at $282.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $168.24 and a 12 month high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

