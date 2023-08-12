Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,155,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 438,291.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,222,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,800 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth $65,069,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth $29,649,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of LI stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.96 and a beta of 0.83. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $47.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

LI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Get Our Latest Report on LI

Li Auto Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.