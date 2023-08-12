Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 3,316 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRL stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

HRL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

