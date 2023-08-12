Head-To-Head Review: Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) versus American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPZ)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Free Report) and Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Electric Power and Public Service Enterprise Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $19.47 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Public Service Enterprise Group $9.80 billion 3.10 $1.03 billion $5.56 10.95

Public Service Enterprise Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Electric Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power N/A N/A N/A Public Service Enterprise Group 23.99% 12.64% 3.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Electric Power and Public Service Enterprise Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Service Enterprise Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus price target of $65.55, suggesting a potential upside of 7.69%. Given Public Service Enterprise Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Public Service Enterprise Group is more favorable than American Electric Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $3.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Public Service Enterprise Group pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Public Service Enterprise Group pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group beats American Electric Power on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, renewable, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs. As of December 31, 2022, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 25,000 circuit miles and 864,000 poles; 55 switching stations with an installed capacity of 39,653 megavolt-amperes (MVA), and 235 substations with an installed capacity of 9,735 MVA; four electric distribution headquarters and five electric sub-headquarters; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, two sub-headquarters, and one meter shop, as well as 56 natural gas metering and regulating stations. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

