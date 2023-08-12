Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) and Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Financial Analysis

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) and Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hershey and Barry Callebaut, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hershey 0 11 6 0 2.35 Barry Callebaut 0 2 3 0 2.60

Hershey presently has a consensus target price of $262.11, indicating a potential upside of 17.24%. Barry Callebaut has a consensus target price of $2,233.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.85%. Given Barry Callebaut’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barry Callebaut is more favorable than Hershey.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hershey 16.49% 55.74% 16.99% Barry Callebaut N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hershey and Barry Callebaut’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hershey and Barry Callebaut’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hershey $10.86 billion 4.21 $1.64 billion $8.69 25.73 Barry Callebaut N/A N/A N/A $45.77 39.40

Hershey has higher revenue and earnings than Barry Callebaut. Hershey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barry Callebaut, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of Hershey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Barry Callebaut shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hershey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hershey beats Barry Callebaut on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels. The company provides its products primarily under the Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Jolly Rancher, Almond Joy, Brookside, barkTHINS, Cadbury, Good & Plenty, Heath, Kit Kat, Payday, Rolo, Twizzlers, Whoppers, York, Ice Breakers, Breath Savers, Bubble Yum, Lily's, SkinnyPop, Pirates Booty, Paqui, Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, and ONE Bar brands, as well as under the Pelon Pelo Rico, IO-IO, and Sofit brands. It markets and sells its products to wholesale distributors, chain grocery stores, mass merchandisers, chain drug stores, vending companies, wholesale clubs, convenience stores, dollar stores, concessionaires, and department stores. The company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccinos, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee. The company provides products under the ASM, Barry Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Callebaut, Carma, Chocovic, Mona Lisa, Gertrude Hawk Ingredients, Van Houten Professional, Bensdorp, Cabosse Naturals, Caprimo, D'Orsogna Dolciaria, IBC, and La Morella Nuts names. In addition, it offers centralized treasury and management services; research and development; insurance; and conference and training services offered through CHOCOLATE ACADEMY centers. The company serves food manufacturers and artisans; and professional users of chocolate, including chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants, or caterers. It also offers products for vending machines. The company operates primarily in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Mexico, Brazil, Poland, Switzerland, rest of Europe, rest of Americas, and the Asia Pacific. Barry Callebaut AG was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland.

