Financial Review: Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) and Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) and Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Uniper and Pampa Energía’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniper N/A N/A N/A Pampa Energía 26.95% 21.01% 10.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Uniper and Pampa Energía’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pampa Energía $1.83 billion 1.36 $456.00 million $9.04 4.96

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pampa Energía has higher revenue and earnings than Uniper.

14.6% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Uniper and Pampa Energía, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniper 3 0 0 0 1.00 Pampa Energía 0 1 1 0 2.50

Uniper presently has a consensus price target of $2.73, suggesting a potential downside of 61.45%. Given Uniper’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Uniper is more favorable than Pampa Energía.

Summary

Pampa Energía beats Uniper on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uniper



Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants. It also markets energy services comprising fuel procurement, and engineering and asset management, as well as operational and maintenance services; and procures fuels, trades in emission allowances, and markets electricity. In addition, the company engages in the sale of individual power and natural gas to resellers, industrial customers, and power plant operators; energy trading activities; infrastructure investments and gas storage operations; fuel procurement for power plants; operation and management of the plants; and trade and sale of energy. Further, it trades in commodities, which comprise power, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and coal and freight solutions; provides district heating and online gas dispatch services; operates gas storage and power-to-gas facilities in Germany, Austria, and the United Kingdom; and owns and operates marine fuel oils production facility in Fujairah. It operates in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Russian Federation, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. Uniper SE operates as a subsidiary of Ubg Uniper Beteiligungsholding Gmbh.

About Pampa Energía



Pampa Energía S.A. operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; produces petrochemicals, such as styrene, styrene butadiene rubber, and polystyrene; and operates high voltage electricity transmission network. In addition, it engages in gas transportation and advisory services activities. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

