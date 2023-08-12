Head to Head Comparison: SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) vs. Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL)

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) and Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of SunCoke Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of SunCoke Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SunCoke Energy and Coronado Global Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy $1.97 billion 0.39 $100.70 million $1.06 8.68 Coronado Global Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

SunCoke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Coronado Global Resources.

This table compares SunCoke Energy and Coronado Global Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy 4.38% 14.35% 5.41% Coronado Global Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SunCoke Energy and Coronado Global Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCoke Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Coronado Global Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

SunCoke Energy currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.50%. Given SunCoke Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SunCoke Energy is more favorable than Coronado Global Resources.

Summary

SunCoke Energy beats Coronado Global Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates cokemaking facilities in the United States and Brazil. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

About Coronado Global Resources

Coronado Global Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. It also holds interest in the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Mon Valley, and Russell County mining properties located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. Coronado Global Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of Coronado Group LLC.

