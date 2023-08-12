Contrasting Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) & Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF)

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF – Get Free Report) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ocean Yield ASA and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ocean Yield ASA alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Yield ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping $719.85 million 0.63 $248.01 million $7.72 5.89

Eagle Bulk Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Yield ASA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

80.0% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ocean Yield ASA and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Yield ASA N/A N/A N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping 22.40% 17.05% 10.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ocean Yield ASA and Eagle Bulk Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Yield ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus target price of $64.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.88%. Given Eagle Bulk Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bulk Shipping is more favorable than Ocean Yield ASA.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats Ocean Yield ASA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocean Yield ASA

(Get Free Report)

Ocean Yield ASA engages in the investment, acquisition, sale, and leasing of marine installations. It operates through the following segments: Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO), Other Oil Service, Car Carriers, Container Vessels, Tankers, Other Shipping, and Other. The FPSO segment invests in floating production, storage, and offloading vessels. The Other Oil Service segment consists of subsea construction vessels, cable lay vessels, and anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTS). The Car Carriers segment offers pure car truck carriers (PCTC). The Container Vessels segment includes the equity investment in mega container vessels. The Tankers segment deals with investments in chemical, product, and crude tankers. The Other Shipping segment includes investments within chemical and product tankers. The Other segment refers to any other investments made by the group. The company was founded in March 2012 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Yield ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Yield ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.