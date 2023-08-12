WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE:WEX opened at $192.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.68 and its 200 day moving average is $182.83. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,546. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

