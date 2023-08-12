Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Open Lending in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Open Lending’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Open Lending from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 16.24 and a quick ratio of 16.24. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $997.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 4,634.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 801.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $47,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,686.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $47,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,686.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,579,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,874,049.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,350 shares of company stock worth $2,141,111 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

