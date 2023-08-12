Analysts Set Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Target Price at C$166.79

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$166.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$172.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$157.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$144.71 and a 1 year high of C$175.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$156.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$158.52.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.83 by C($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 30.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.4146919 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

