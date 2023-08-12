Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives $72.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:RIO opened at $61.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,892,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $950,756,000 after acquiring an additional 312,171 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,801,000 after acquiring an additional 683,010 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,379,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,247,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,853,000 after acquiring an additional 787,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

