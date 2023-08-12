Analysts Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Price Target at $33.44

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.44.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in BOX by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BOX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $30.36 on Monday. BOX has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 233.54, a P/E/G ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.01.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BOX will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
