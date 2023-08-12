FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $125.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

FMC stock opened at $89.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average of $113.24.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in FMC by 64.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,519,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,617,000 after buying an additional 598,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FMC by 93.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 521,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

