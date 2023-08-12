Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Issued By Wedbush

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.20). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.32) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.89) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($8.38) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KROS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $35.83 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,863,000 after buying an additional 183,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

