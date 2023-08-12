EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $178.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

