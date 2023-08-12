Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Increased by Analyst

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.46) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.50). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

KROS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

KROS stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS.

In related news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,863,000 after purchasing an additional 183,580 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

