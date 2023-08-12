SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

SCPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 899,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 228,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SciPlay by 127.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 507,183 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in SciPlay by 70.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in SciPlay by 50.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 70,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the second quarter worth $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $22.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

