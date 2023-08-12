Heyu Biological Technology Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, August 14th (OTCMKTS:HYBT)

Shares of Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 14th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 14th.
Heyu Biological Technology Price Performance
HYBT opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. Heyu Biological Technology has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.34.
About Heyu Biological Technology
