Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Issued By Zacks Research

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Avery Dennison in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $8.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVY. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.11.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $184.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.63. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $157.28 and a 12-month high of $204.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $153,787,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,478,000 after buying an additional 787,201 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 595.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 824,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 705,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

