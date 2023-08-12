HC Wainwright Comments on Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.48). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 1,132.31%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.87. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 201,200 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

