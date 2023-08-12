Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $110.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is -101.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Jeffrey B. Lown acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $28,740.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,018.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 117,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

See Also

