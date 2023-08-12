Critical Analysis: Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) & Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF)

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) and Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and Parkit Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Lang LaSalle 1.50% 7.05% 2.75% Parkit Enterprise N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and Parkit Enterprise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Lang LaSalle $20.86 billion 0.40 $654.50 million $6.36 27.41 Parkit Enterprise N/A N/A N/A C($0.19) -2.69

Analyst Ratings

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than Parkit Enterprise. Parkit Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jones Lang LaSalle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jones Lang LaSalle and Parkit Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Lang LaSalle 1 1 4 0 2.50 Parkit Enterprise 0 1 0 0 2.00

Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus target price of $198.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.78%. Parkit Enterprise has a consensus target price of C$0.98, suggesting a potential upside of 91.06%. Given Parkit Enterprise’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Parkit Enterprise is more favorable than Jones Lang LaSalle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Parkit Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats Parkit Enterprise on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services. It also provides on-site management services for office, industrial, retail, multifamily residential, and various other properties; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, valuation, and energy and sustainability services. In addition, the company offers investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It provides its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including critical environments and data centers, offices, industrial and warehouses, residential properties, infrastructure projects, retail and shopping malls, logistics, and military housing and transportation centers; and hotels and hospitality, cultural, educational, government, healthcare and laboratory, and sports facilities. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise Inc. is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

