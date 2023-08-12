Analyzing Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) and Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS)

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) and Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Midstream Partners and Kodiak Gas Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Midstream Partners $369.59 million 0.39 -$140.60 million ($8.04) -1.75 Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kodiak Gas Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summit Midstream Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Midstream Partners -15.43% -8.69% -2.42% Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Summit Midstream Partners and Kodiak Gas Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and Kodiak Gas Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Midstream Partners 1 1 0 0 1.50 Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86

Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.94%. Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus target price of $23.14, indicating a potential upside of 19.60%. Given Summit Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Summit Midstream Partners is more favorable than Kodiak Gas Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Summit Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Summit Midstream Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kodiak Gas Services beats Summit Midstream Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services. Its unconventional resource basins include the Utica and Point Pleasant shale formations in southeastern Ohio; the Williston Basin that consists of the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in northwestern North Dakota; the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which include the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado; the Permian Basin that comprise the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp shale formations in New Mexico; the Piceance Basin, which include the Mesaverde formation, and the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in western Colorado; the Barnett Shale formation in north-central Texas; and the Marcellus Shale formation in northern West Virginia. The company also owns an ownership interest in Ohio Gathering, which owns and operates natural gas gathering and condensate stabilization facility in the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. It serves natural gas and crude oil producers. Summit Midstream GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. Summit Midstream Partners, LP was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Frontier TopCo, Inc. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Frontier Topco Partnership, L.P.

