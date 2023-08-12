B. Riley Weighs in on Cars.com Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cars.com in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cars.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cars.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CARS. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

Shares of CARS opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. Cars.com has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.91. Cars.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,797. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $274,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,578.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $510,090 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cars.com by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cars.com by 15,918.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

