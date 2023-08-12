Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 635,253 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,318,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,056,641.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,648,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 635,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,179.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,724,178 shares of company stock valued at $29,426,021. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of March 31, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.