Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a report released on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.42.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$7.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.80, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$687.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.74. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.18.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$609.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$579.93 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.