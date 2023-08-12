Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.27, but opened at $11.90. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Agiliti shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 145,705 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agiliti

Insider Activity at Agiliti

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $577,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,061.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $577,593.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,061.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,944.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,859 shares of company stock worth $3,904,091. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Agiliti by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,231,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,400,000 after acquiring an additional 916,896 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth about $3,418,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Agiliti by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Agiliti Stock Up 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.07, a PEG ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Agiliti’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.