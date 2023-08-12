Financial Contrast: Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Magnite has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Magnite alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Magnite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -38.65% 1.99% 0.60% Rackspace Technology -44.32% 3.12% 0.29%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Magnite and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Magnite and Rackspace Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 2 6 0 2.75 Rackspace Technology 3 3 1 0 1.71

Magnite currently has a consensus target price of $14.43, suggesting a potential upside of 77.69%. Rackspace Technology has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.75%. Given Magnite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Rackspace Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnite and Rackspace Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $577.07 million 1.91 -$130.32 million ($1.72) -4.72 Rackspace Technology $3.12 billion 0.16 -$804.80 million ($6.44) -0.35

Magnite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magnite beats Rackspace Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. The Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.