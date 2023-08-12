Head-To-Head Contrast: Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) versus Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Outset Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $1.32 million 3.53 -$1.70 million N/A N/A Outset Medical $115.38 million 6.92 -$162.96 million ($3.51) -4.57

Nexalin Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Outset Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nexalin Technology and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Outset Medical has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 47.13%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Nexalin Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Outset Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology N/A N/A N/A Outset Medical -131.69% -73.66% -46.55%

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

