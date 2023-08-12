Head-To-Head Contrast: Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) versus Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outset Medical and Nexalin Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $115.38 million 6.92 -$162.96 million ($3.51) -4.57 Nexalin Technology $1.32 million 3.53 -$1.70 million N/A N/A

Nexalin Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Outset Medical and Nexalin Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Outset Medical currently has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 47.13%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Nexalin Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Outset Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Nexalin Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -131.69% -73.66% -46.55% Nexalin Technology N/A N/A N/A

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

