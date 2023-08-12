DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) & Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Head-To-Head Survey

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

DouYu International has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.03 billion 0.33 -$10.94 million $0.02 52.53 Alphabet $282.84 billion 5.78 $59.97 billion $4.72 27.45

This table compares DouYu International and Alphabet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than DouYu International. Alphabet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DouYu International and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 1 1 0 0 1.50 Alphabet 0 4 29 1 2.91

DouYu International presently has a consensus target price of $1.35, indicating a potential upside of 28.57%. Alphabet has a consensus target price of $142.19, indicating a potential upside of 9.75%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Alphabet.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International 0.37% 0.79% 0.63% Alphabet 21.05% 23.49% 16.52%

Summary

Alphabet beats DouYu International on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, analytics, AI, and machine learning, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

