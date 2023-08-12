Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) and Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Critical Contrast

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) and Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Aflac shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Aflac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and Aflac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China N/A N/A N/A $4.41 1.48 Aflac $19.50 billion 2.33 $4.20 billion $7.48 10.22

Profitability

Aflac has higher revenue and earnings than Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aflac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and Aflac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China N/A N/A N/A Aflac 24.48% 16.10% 2.66%

Dividends

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Aflac pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aflac pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Aflac has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and Aflac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China 0 0 0 0 N/A Aflac 0 5 4 0 2.44

Aflac has a consensus target price of $75.40, suggesting a potential downside of 1.37%. Given Aflac’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aflac is more favorable than Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China.

Summary

Aflac beats Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides auto, non-auto, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers; and offers wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. The company's Trust segment provides trust services; and undertakes investing activities. Its Securities segment offers brokerage, trading, investment banking, and asset management services. The company's Other Asset Management segment provides investment management, finance lease, and other asset management services. Its Technology segment offers financial and daily-life services through internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service, and health care service platforms. The company also provides annuity insurance, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment and management, futures brokerage, project investment, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development and leasing, and insurance agency services. In addition, it provides factoring, equity investment, logistics and warehousing, management consulting, e-commerce, and credit information services; and operates an expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan. The Aflac U.S. segment provides cancer, accident, short-term disability, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, long-term care and disability, and term and whole life insurance products in the United States. It sells its products through sales associates, brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

