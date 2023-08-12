Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Valley National Bancorp Put Options (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 16,920 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 257% compared to the average volume of 4,739 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

In related news, Director Suresh L. Sani acquired 4,416 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,331.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $207,000. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.13. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $847.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

