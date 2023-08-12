Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 12.16 and a quick ratio of 12.73. The stock has a market cap of $207 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $5.63.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26,656.52% and a negative return on equity of 52.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

